Victoria police incident involving 'person in crisis' slows traffic in Saanich

Vancouver -

Police restricted traffic at an intersection in Saanich Sunday while they negotiated with a person in crisis.

Saanich police shared news of the incident near the intersection of Tolmie Avenue and Douglas Street on their Twitter account shortly before 11 a.m.

Police said officers were "attempting to de-escalate and negotiate with a person in crisis," and noted that traffic on both roads could be affected "for some time."

Shortly before noon, Victoria police tweeted that the incident had "transitioned to a VicPD police incident," adding that officers remained at the scene and that traffic would be disrupted.

CTV News has reached out to Victoria police and BC Emergency Health Services for more information on the incident. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.