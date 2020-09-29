VICTORIA -- Investigators with the Victoria police and fire services are at the scene of a house fire in the Fernwood area Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to 1158 Empress Ave. at approximately 8:10 a.m. after passersby reported seeing smoke coming from the home.

The Victoria Fire Department says firefighters entered the home and found a vacuum cleaner on fire in a laundry room.

The fire was extinguished and damage was contained to the laundry room, the department said.

Firefighters said the damage would have almost certainly been much worse if not for the actions of the neighbours who saw the smoke and reported it immediately.

The investigation into what caused the blaze is ongoing.