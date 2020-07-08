VICTORIA -- A loud boom echoed for blocks in the downtown core after a police cruiser and an SUV collided Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at the corner of Douglas and Johnson streets.

Police blocked parts of the intersection as they investigated, but traffic is moving in both directions as of 8:30 a.m.

The cruiser is heavily damaged, including the front left tire almost entirely ripped off the vehicle.

The SUV also suffered considerable damage to its front end.

The male officer in the police cruiser quickly exited the vehicle after the collision and immediately checked on the female driver of the SUV.

According to a police officer on scene, no one suffered serious injury.

The exact nature of the collision is unknown, but police at the crash site indicated that it was not a criminal matter.

CTV News has requested details about what happened, but was told to wait for a press release.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.