VICTORIA -- Victoria police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a stabbing last week in the city’s downtown core.

Patrol officers were called to the 700-block of Johnson Street around 9 p.m. on May 14 for a report of a stabbing.

One victim was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries but the perpetrator was not immediately found.

On Wednesday, police arrested a suspect in the 800-block of Caledonia Avenue.

Nathan Solomon Perez, a 38-year-old Victoria man, is facing one count of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and two counts of unlawful confinement.