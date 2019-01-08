

The Canadian Press





Victoria Police say a man has been arrested for mischief and assault at the downtown constituency office of Finance Minister Carole James.

Police say the man locked himself to an object inside the Victoria-Beacon Hill office on Fort Street.

They say officers spoke with the man for some time before he was arrested.

The man was later released with no charges, but police say their investigation is continuing.

Two other people were in the office at the time and left when police asked.