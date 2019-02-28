Victoria police arrest assault suspect after brief chase
File.
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 10:46AM PST
A man was arrested following an assault at a home in Victoria's Oaklands neighbourhood Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the 1000-block of Haultain Street just after 10 p.m. after receiving a report of someone being assaulted in a home.
They arrived to learn a suspect had fled, and patrol officers and a canine unit were called in to search.
Police found the man after a brief search and took him into custody without incident.
He was expected to appear in court Friday morning.
Police say the victim in the assault declined medical treatment.