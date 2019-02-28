

A man was arrested following an assault at a home in Victoria's Oaklands neighbourhood Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 1000-block of Haultain Street just after 10 p.m. after receiving a report of someone being assaulted in a home.

They arrived to learn a suspect had fled, and patrol officers and a canine unit were called in to search.

Police found the man after a brief search and took him into custody without incident.

He was expected to appear in court Friday morning.

Police say the victim in the assault declined medical treatment.