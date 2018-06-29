

CTV Vancouver Island





A family doctor from Alberta has been arrested and charged with child porn-related offences following a joint operation between police in Edmonton and Victoria.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams Internet Child Exploitation Unit put out a news release Friday announcing the arrest of Dr. Fred Janke.

Janke, 62, was arrested in Edmonton on Thursday following a months-long investigation that began in October 2017.

Victoria police said their ICE unit was conducting a proactive online investigation into a website known to host online chat rooms geared toward child sex.

"Our officer was involved very early on. The investigation does belong to ALERT and belongs to Alberta, we're just really proud of the work that our officer did to help keep people safe," said Victoria police spokesman Bowen Osoko.

Police said Janke allegedly became involved in sexually explicit conversations with an undercover police officer in Victoria's Internet Child Exploitation Unit, who was posing as a parent of a five-year-old daughter.

The conversations progressed to a point where Janke allegedly tried to arrange sex with the young girl, who did not actually exist.

Once police determined the suspect was based in Sylvan Lake, Alta., they contacted that province's ICE Unit.

Police also found out that Janke was a practicing physician in Sylvan Lake for nearly three decades.

He faces charges of making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child, making child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Investigators say while the charges are solely related to online offences, they're asking anyone with information about the case to contact them or cybertip.ca.