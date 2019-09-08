A Victoria-based photographer captured breathtaking shots of a storm brewing Saturday night.

Lightning filled the sky over Washington and photographer Doug Clement was at Perimeter Park in Colwood from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to catch the action.

“There were over 1,250 lightning strikes,” said Clement.

Doug Clement photo lightning

His photographs have caused a stir online with many people commenting on how rare it is to catch a glimpse of a lightning show on southern Vancouver Island.

Victoria lightning photo Doug Clement

