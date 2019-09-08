Victoria photographer captures rare lightning storm
Victoria-based photographer Doug Clement captured several shots of lightning over the city Saturday night. (Doug Clement)
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 5:03PM PDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 8, 2019 5:11PM PDT
A Victoria-based photographer captured breathtaking shots of a storm brewing Saturday night.
Lightning filled the sky over Washington and photographer Doug Clement was at Perimeter Park in Colwood from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to catch the action.
“There were over 1,250 lightning strikes,” said Clement.
His photographs have caused a stir online with many people commenting on how rare it is to catch a glimpse of a lightning show on southern Vancouver Island.
