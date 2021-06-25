VICTORIA -- The organizers of an annual Victoria event recognizing Indigenous residential school survivors are seeking donations ahead of this year’s anniversary.

Victoria Orange Shirt Day (Xe Xe Smun'eem) has honoured residential school survivors in Victoria since 2015.

Survivor Eddy Charlie and his friend Kristin Spray started the local event to recognize the sacrifices of survivors. The event is held annually on Sept. 30.

The pair have been ordering and distributing the now-iconic orange shirts to members of the community who choose to participate each year.

This year, Charlie and Spray are hoping to raise $10,000 to help cover the costs of the event.