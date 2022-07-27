Victoria opens public cooling centres due to heat wave
The City of Victoria has opened three public cooling centres as the region endures a multi-day heat wave.
The city opened three cooling centres at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, the Salvation Army ARC, and the Cook Street Village Activity Centre on Wednesday.
Each cooling centre will be open from Wednesday to Friday, except for the facility on Cook Street, which will remain open until Saturday.
Hours and addresses for each cooling centre can be found below:
- Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre | 1925 Blanshard St. | Noon to 9 p.m. | Wednesday to Friday
- Salvation Army ARC | 525 Johnson St. | 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Wednesday to Friday
- Cook Street Village Activity Centre, 380 Cook St. | Noon to 9 p.m. | Wednesday to Saturday
The city notes that well-behaved pets are allowed at the Cook Street Activity Centre, and that a misting station will be set up specifically for pets outside the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.
The municipality had previously set up about a dozen misting stations across Victoria, which are expected to operate during daylight hours until Thursday, the city said Monday.
An interactive online map shows where each misting station, cooling centre, and water fountain can be found. The map also shows the location of community-run cooling centres, such as the Victoria Public Library.
A misting station is shown in Victoria's Centennial Square. (CTV News)Greater Victoria could reach temperatures of up to 30 C this week every day until Sunday, according to Environment Canada.
Meanwhile, inland regions of the island could see temperatures of up to 38 C, says the weather agency.
Victoria is reminding residents to watch themselves for signs of heat stress, as well as friends and family members, particularly if they are vulnerable to extreme temperatures.
Tips on how to protect yourself from extreme heat can be found on the PrepareBC website.
