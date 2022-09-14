Victoria, Oak Bay among communities closing municipal services for Queen's funeral

Several municipalities in Greater Victoria have announced they're closing their city halls and other local services on Monday to mark a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

The move comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Sept. 19, the day of the Queen's funeral, will be a federal holiday.

Several provinces followed suit and declared a one-time statutory holiday Monday, while other provinces – including Ontario and Quebec – declined to issue a holiday.

In B.C., a holiday has been announced for provincial public service workers, public schools and public post-secondary institutions, and "most Crown corporations." The premier will also attend a commemoration service at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria on Monday.

MUNICIPAL SERVICES CLOSED

As of Wednesday, four communities in the Capital Regional District have said their municipal services will be closed Monday to mark the Queen's funeral, including Victoria, Saanich, Central Saanich and Oak Bay.

The extent of the closures differs from community to community.

In Victoria, the following facilities will be closed: City Hall, Crystal Pool, the Victoria Conference Centre and administrative office, Beacon Hill Park Maintenance Yard and the Public Works Yard.

Local garbage collection has also been cancelled Monday, while parking along downtown Victoria streets and parkades will be free.

Meanwhile, the District of Saanich says "most municipal facilities" will be closed, including all rec centres except for the Cedar Hill Golf Course and GR Pearkes, but only for scheduled ice rentals.

In Central Saanich, the municipal hall and public works facility will be closed Monday.

Oak Bay will similarly close its municipal hall and municipal transfer station, and will reduce the operating hours at its rec centres.