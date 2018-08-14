According to the BC Coroners Service, 2018 has been an especially deadly year for motorcyclists in B.C.

On Monday, two people were rushed to hospital in Victoria following a serious collision.

Police say they responded to a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle just before 5 p.m. on Cook street between Yates and Fort.

“Many people in the surrounding community rushed to help,” police spokesperson Bowen Osoko told CTV news. “They provided immediate aide as best as they were able.”

Police later tweeted the driver of the motorcycle had died in hospital.

Police have yet to release details of their initial investigation into the cause of the crash, but B.C.’s coroner’s office does confirm that this latest motorcycle fatality adds to a troubling tally this year.

In the first seven months of 2018 the B.C. coroner’s service says 30 motorcyclists have died on the road, six of which were on Vancouver Island.

The coroner adds that two more collisions on the island in August were fatal, bringing that yearly total to 32.

Provincially these statistics are substantially higher than the same seven month period last year, according to the coroners service.

ICBC statistics show on average six motorcyclists died each year on Vancouver Island.

Each summer the provincial government and ICBC launch summer awareness campaigns reminding drivers to keep a watchful eye out for motorcycles as the weather turns hot.

