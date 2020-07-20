VICTORIA -- Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps has written a letter of apology nearly 90 days after items believed to have been stolen from a Sikh temple on Topaz Avenue were recovered outside city hall.

In the letter dated July 7, Helps says, “I’m writing this letter to personally apologize to you and to your community.”

Helps writes that while she was aware of the break-ins at the temple as the city opened the Topaz Park homeless camp, she failed to personally reach out. “I realize, that as mayor, I failed you.”

Victora police say the break-in at the temple in the 1200-block of Topaz Avenue happened April 9.

A suspect was arrested in Centennial Square outside city hall approximately 30 minutes later.

Police say all the missing religious items were recovered at that time. Charges were recommended including break-and-enter, weapons possession, possession of break-in instruments, and breach of probation.

The mayor’s letter says VicPD officers will continue to offer assistance to the temple with respect to security issues in the area.

“I will also commit to checking in on a more regular basis,” Helps says.

The mayor told CFAX 1070 the letter was a follow-up to a face-to-face meeting she had with the president of the temple on June 30.

Victoria police reported a steady increase in calls for service to the Topaz Park area after the temporary tent city was created.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issued a ministerial order on April 24 requiring the evacuation of the tent city, which was cleared at the end of May.