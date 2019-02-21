

Todd Harmer, CTV Vancouver Island





Lisa Helps has accepted an invitation from Calgary council to tour oil and gas facilities.

Calgary Councillor Ward Sutherland reached out on behalf of his council via Twitter to all of their Victoria counterparts.

Calgary council would like to “educate” Victoria council on the “oil and gas industry and innovative environmental initiatives,” which Helps says she looks forward to seeing.

The invitation came after the City of Victoria passed a motion to ask the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) to look at the potential for a class action lawsuit against fossil fuel companies to help pay a portion of the costs associated with climate change.

A study for the Capital Regional District in 2015 found that storm surges and the predicted one meter rise in sea level by 2,100 from climate change would cost business in Victoria $415,557 a day.

Helps says she recognizes the importance of a broader perspective and that this kind of diplomacy is important. But she doesn’t expect her perspective to change, adding that "we don't need to extract anymore oil."

“If I were the federal minister of the environment, I would invest billions of dollars in energy in Alberta right now to ensure everyone working in oil has a just transition to a sustainable low carbon prosperity,” Helps told CTV News.

“I don’t want people in Alberta to lose their jobs and I don’t want any more oil out of the ground, that is the direction we need to go as a country and a globe.”

The cost of the trip on April 26 will be covered by the City of Calgary.