Victoria man who allegedly damaged cars during anti-mandate protest turns himself over to police

Protesters at the B.C. legislature are seen in this still from a video of the protests held on Jan. 29, 2022. (Vimeo/MonkeyWrench) Protesters at the B.C. legislature are seen in this still from a video of the protests held on Jan. 29, 2022. (Vimeo/MonkeyWrench)

Top Stories