Victoria man wanted B.C.-wide arrested in Port Alberni

A Victoria man who was the subject of a provincewide arrest warrant last month has been captured.

Victoria police say William Watts, who was described as "a high risk to reoffend," was arrested Tuesday in Port Alberni.

Watts has numerous convictions for robberies, and was wanted for breaching his release order on March 24.

He was previously at large in January when he was again the subject of a wanted-person alert from the Victoria police.

He was arrested on that warrant by Port Alberni RCMP on March 8.