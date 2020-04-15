VICTORIA -- Annabelle walked outside the other day, wondering what had happened to her front yard. Somebody had attached a sign to her tree. It said ‘Stock-up On Compassion.’

“I saw the sign and actually started crying a little bit,” Annabelle says.

They were tears of gratitude for one of a dozen positive signs that have popped-up along Victoria’s Maddock Avenue.

Michelle and her young family — who regularly walk down the street — say the signs range from ‘Thanks To All Frontline Responders’ to ‘Kindness is Contagious’.

“I think they’re awesome,” Michelle says, hugging her kids. “I think they’re a great means of spreading joy.”

Before the signs appeared on his street, Scott had been spending his social distancing posting daily pictures of his dynamic wardrobe on social media. He’s sharing pictures of himself wearing some of his two dozen suits, which are made from multicoloured materials that show images ranging from tropical fruit to storm troopers. Scott says his goal is to spread smiles.

“They're kind of smiles where — behind it — somebody is grimacing,” he laughs, before imitating his viewers reaction. “‘Holy cow! What are you doing?!’”

The story behind the suits started when a routine walk with his dogs ended with a debilitating car crash.

“[The driver] drove me through seven feet of cedar hedge,” Scott says about the car jumping the curb and hitting them.

“Killed one of my dogs and injured the other one.”

Scott woke-up in the hospital a couple of days later, with broken bones and torn muscles. It took nine surgeries to put him back together and countless years of effort to get him moving again.

“I walk like a drunk penguin and my shoulders don’t work,” Scott says. “There’s a lot of stuff I can’t do. But I can still be silly.”

When he’s not posting pictures in his silly suits, Scott is paying it forward. He’s been a tireless advocate for donating blood, since about 40 bags were used to save him after the car hit him. Scott also started hand-crafting those inspirational signs on his street, after hearing his neighbours COVID-19 concerns.

“I’ve been pretty close to not being here,” Scott says of the near-death accident. “I’ve learned that all the things I worry about, I can’t change. So, I’m just going to look at things with a positive spin.”

Which is why he invited his neighbours to do the same by posting signs on almost every tree on his block.

“It’s a way we can spread joy,” Michelle smiles. “And still be safe.”

“They remind us that we’re connected,” Annabelle says.

And Scott’s story shows us — like one of his signs — that, “Awful Roads Lead To Beautiful Places.”