VANCOUVER -- When Kenn Shaw's son spotted the police cruiser, he thought he might be in big trouble.

"I was freaked out," Shaw said. "I thought, 'You know, it's not insured for the road.'"

"It," in this case, was Shaw's 1986 Zamboni, which the pair had taken for a holiday joy-ride.

"On New Year's Day he said, 'Dad, let's fire up the Zamboni,'" Shaw said. "It hasn't been fired up for a while, so we fired it up, pulled it down the driveway, and we thought, 'Let's take it up and down our quiet little road.'"

The pair were just pulling back into their driveway when a Victoria police vehicle showed up.

Instead of giving Shaw a ticket, however, the officer got out of her car and asked if it the vehicle she was looking at was really what it appeared to be.

"It's not every day you see a Zamboni driving down the road," Shaw said.

He and the officer started chatting about their shared passion for hockey, and the Victoria resident offered to show her his "hockey cave" - an in-home entertainment area with eight televisions and all the supplies a fan could need.

"It's so expensive to go to a Canucks game, so we brought the game to us," Shaw said.

The Zamboni is part of the package, he said. He bought it from a rink in Parksville has been working on retrofitting it for other uses.

Shaw removed the ice-cleaning equipment to lighten the vehicle's load and is planning to add a mattress and a television, as well as beer taps on the vehicle's side.

The idea, he said, is that it could be a place for friends to crash if they've had too much to drink and don't have a ride home. He's also considering renting it out as a unique place for hockey fans to stay.

"It'll be like an AirZnZ," Shaw said.

The officer called her Victoria police colleagues to come check out the unusual sight, and Shaw was delighted to show them around too.

"I just can't thank them enough for being so kind and funny. It was a really great day," he said. "We play street hockey on this street on Canada Day, and they said they're going to try to make it."