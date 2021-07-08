VICTORIA -- Victoria police are recommending 28 breach of probation charges against a man after he was arrested in late June.

Police say the 30-year-old man was arrested on June 28 after officers executed a search warrant at his property in the 2500-block of Shelbourne Street.

VicPD officers were searching the man's home after investigators suspected that he was trafficking drugs and firearms in the city.

At the home, police say they found a crossbow, a compound bow, seven replica firearms, firearm ammunition, illicit substances including fentanyl, and nearly $10,000 in cash.

Police say they believe the cash came from the sale of illegal substances.

Victoria police are now recommending 28 charges in total for breach of probation, breach of undertaking, and two additional drug-related charges.

Police say at the time of the arrest, the man was already on probation, which included a ban on possessing any type of weapon.

Victoria police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stopers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.