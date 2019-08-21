

News staff, CTV News Vancouver Island





A Victoria father charged with abducting his four-year-old daughter and taking her to Indonesia has been arrested.

Victoria police say Brent Erskine took his autistic daughter Samantha to Vancouver on June 30 for what was supposed to be a seven-day vacation.

Police said he then travelled with her to Jakarta and left the girl with her mother's family there.

Erskine is charged with abduction and disobeying a court order. He was arrested on his return to Canada, police said.

Samantha's mother, Agustina Wulandari, was emotional as she spoke to media about the ordeal on Aug. 1.

"I remember the last time I spoke with her it was two days ago. She was crying and saying 'I want mommy,'" she said at the time.

"She misses me and I miss her so much. I really want to hug her," she said, breaking down into tears.

Victoria police told CTV News on Wednesday that they are still working to get Samantha home to Victoria.