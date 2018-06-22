

Victoria police seized a shotgun, body armour, illicit drugs and more than $12,000 in cash during an investigation into a so-called "dial-a-dope" operation based downtown.

Investigators were tipped off earlier this year that a Victoria man was running the operation from a building in the 700-block of Johnson Street, police said in a news release Friday.

Strike force and crime reduction units used surveillance on the property over several days and saw what they believed to be the suspect conducting a number of drug deals.

Police executed a search warrant at the building on March 21, taking a man into custody and discovering heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, cash, body armour, a shotgun and ammo.

Victoria resident Brent Connors faces seven charges related to the bust including possession for the purpose of trafficking, careless use or storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a license and/or registration, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of body armour without a permit.

Connors is scheduled to appear in court on June 28 for an arraignment hearing.