VICTORIA -- A Victoria man living with cystic fibrosis is marking a set of milestones while raising awareness for organ donations.

Paul Underhill has just accomplished something he has not been able to do for more than five years. This weekend, he took on a five-kilometre run and five-kilometre walk in commemoration of a life-saving double lung transplant he received exactly 10 years ago.

"It was harder than I thought," he told CTV News.

"I thought about, throughout the whole run, good friends I've lost to CF (cystic fibrosis) along the way and I really felt their hand on my back," he said.

Underhill was born with cystic fibrosis and by his 40th birthday he was added to a waitlist for a set of new lungs.

"I've actually lost friends who were waiting for new lungs that never came, so you don’t know if you're going to be one of the lucky ones," he said.

In the years that followed his transplant, Underhill completed the Tour de Victoria cycling event and the TC 10K run.

But about five years ago, he started slowing down as a condition known as chronic rejection began to set in on his new lungs.

"It's the number one reason why only half of us live to see the 10-year mark," he said.

Besides celebrating his 10-year anniversary with his new lungs, Underhill says he took on his weekend run and walk challenge to raise awareness for BC Transplant.

The organization says that more than 700 people are currently on a wait list for an organ transplant in B.C.

Across B.C., just over 1.5 million people have registered to be an organ donor, according to BC Transplant. However, the group notes than less than one per cent of volunteers will be eligible to donate.

"I want people to realize how much of an impact it can have," said Underhill. "Just two minutes out of your life to register and you can literally save a life. I'm living proof."

According to BC Transplant, just under 5,500 British Columbians are alive today because of an organ donation, including Underhill. Over the past year alone, 451 lives were saved through organ donations.