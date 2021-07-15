VICTORIA -- Police say a man accused of multiple unsuccessful carjackings and break-and-enters was arrested Thursday morning.

The "crime spree" began just before 10 a.m. when the man reportedly broke into a suite at residential building in the 1800-block of Fern Street.

After he swiped several items from the suite, he attempted to steal an occupied car in the 1500-block of Pandora Avenue while armed with a knife, according to police.

"The victim of the attempted carjacking stopped the suspect from entering their vehicle and then locked their doors," said VicPD in a release Thursday.

The man then tried to steal a scooter, but bystanders stopped him from taking the vehicle and he fled the area.

The suspect then moved on to the 1300-block of Stanley Avenue, where he allegedly broke into another residential suite. Police located him as he was exiting the suite, at which point he tried to break into another ground-floor unit of the same building.

Officers were able to take him into custody before he made his way inside the next suite, and took him for holding in VicPD cells.

The 33-year-old man is now facing recommended charges of assault with a weapon, robbery with a weapon, and break and enter.

He also faces a recommend charge of breaching an undertaking, because he was already on conditions that barred him from possessing any type of weapon, after he reportedly assaulted a police officer.

Police say none of the drivers were injured during the attempted carjackings.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.