Victoria library celebrates first anniversary with new art installation
Artist Luke Ramsey with his new art installation at the James Bay Library. (CTV Vancouver Island)
Kirk Duncan, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 4:45PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, May 31, 2019 6:09PM PDT
The "Drawing Branches" art installation was unveiled Friday in celebration of the one-year anniversary of Victoria's James Bay Library.
Artist-in-residence Luke Ramsey hosted drop-in drawing sessions with local youth and together they created and shaped a collage of drawings into the artwork.
“It’s based on this idea that libraries are branches and branches are connected to a tree and it’s like a collective cohesion," said Ramsey. "The reason that they're floating is that they have this sense of play and movement and in between those shapes is a sense of possibility."
Ramsey told community members and students from South Park Elementary of a special moment in his life when he was in Grade 5 and involved with a poster contest for a library.
He won the contest and the teacher laminated his poster and put it up in the library.
“It really meant a lot to me for the teacher to believe in a young kid like me because it made me care about my art, he said. "It changed everything for me."