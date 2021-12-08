Victoria 'Let it Flow' campaign aims to end period poverty

A Victoria charity is looking for donations of feminine hygiene products for people in need this holiday season.

The Let it Flow drive is happening Sunday at Uptown Shopping Centre in Saanich, B.C.

The goal is to collect pads, tampons, panty liners and underwear for people in need in the capital region.

Organizers say one in seven Canadians under 25 with a menstrual flow struggle to afford period products.

"Sad to say but there is a definite need within our community for people that can't afford feminine hygiene products,” says Kristy Lowes, Uptown's general manager. “They're often choosing between groceries, perhaps, or the feminine hygiene products."

The drive runs from noon to 3 p.m. in the centre court just outside the Walmart.

Donations can also be made at participating businesses on the West Shore and in downtown Victoria.