VICTORIA -- The City of Victoria has rolled out its annual map of blooming cherry and plum trees throughout the region.

The interactive map pinpoints different types of blossoming trees across the city depending on the time of year.

Darker-coloured spring blossoms are represented by dark pink dots on the map and tend to bloom in Victoria between February and March.

Lighter-coloured flowers are represented by light pink dots, and tend to bloom between April and May.

Meanwhile, local magnolia trees are represented by yellow dots on the map, and usually bloom between February and March.

“Spring in Victoria brings bountiful cheery cherry blossoms on flowering cherry and plum trees throughout the city,” reads the municipality’s blossoms website.

While provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is encouraging all residents to stay at home as much as possible, time outdoors is important for mental and physical health.

With the weather improving in Victoria, now is a great time to explore some blooming flowers, as long as pedestrians follow physical distancing guidelines and stay at least two metres apart from one another.

The City of Victoria’s spring blossoms map can be found online here.