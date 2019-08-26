

Wells Gaetz , CTV Vancouver Island





Greater Victoria has been selected by the Invictus Games Foundation, (IGF), as one of two finalists vying for the honour to welcome 19 participating nations in 2022. The other bidding City is Düsseldorf, Germany.

The Invictus Games is an international adaptive multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen, women and veterans. The competitors take part in nine sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing.

This afternoon dignitaries and special guests were at the Pacific Institute for Sports Excellence, (PISE), to welcome Dominic Reid, CEO of the Invictus Games Foundation. Reid is in the capital region to assess the overall bid, tour venues and gather information. He also met with two local military members who have participated and won at previous Invictus Games.

The games were created by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. He was inspired to create the event after attending the Warrior Games in 2013, a similar competition held in the United States.

There were eleven bids to host the games initially but now Greater Victoria is one of two bids entering the final assessment process vying for the privilege of hosting the Invictus Games in 2022. The impact to the local economy would be significant with nineteen nations attending there would be five hundred competitors, hundreds of coaching staff and family members plus international media and dignitaries. Toronto hosted the games in 2017 and saw a direct impact of $42 million dollars.

“The opportunity to share Greater Victoria’s passion for the spirit of the Invictus Games – values that are deeply ingrained in our citizenry – and to demonstrate our region’s proven expertise in hosting world-class sporting events are our primary goals during Mr. Reid’s visit with us,” said Peter Lawless, a Victoria resident and Chair of the Victoria Military Sports Society,(VMSS).

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence was on hand and said, “It is very exciting to have Canada in the running to host the 2022 Invictus Games. With its longstanding ties to both sport and the military, Victoria would be an excellent choice. For the athletes that take part in events like this, the chance to step forward and wear their country’s uniform again plays an important role -- not just in their recovery, but in their transition back to civilian life. To have them represent Canada here, on our own soil once more, would be an exceptional honour.”

The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’. The first Invictus Games were held in London, England in 2014.

Greater Victoria’s bid is a strong contender. Twelve Olympic and Paralympic sports have their national training centres in Greater Victoria. The budget submitted to host the games would be $39 million.

A host city will be announced in London, England this Autumn. The 2020 Invictus Games will be held on 9-16 May in The Hague, The Netherlands.