VICTORIA -- Now that B.C. is starting to loosen restrictions around COVID-19 and people are able to move around the province a little easier, a local animal shelter says the changes are having an unintended consequence.

The Victoria Humane Society is seeing a flood of stray and abandoned animals coming into its new facility from other communities around B.C.

Fewer restrictions on travel mean that overflowing animal shelters in other parts of the province are able to move cats and dogs to places they are most wanted and adoptable.

Last week, the humane society took in more than 100 dogs and cats for fostering and is now getting them ready to be adopted out in the capital region.

“It’s all of a sudden gotten crazy for us with a huge influx of animals coming in at once,” says Penny Stone, the executive director of the Victoria Humane Society.

On top of that, some people are having to give up their own pets in the region.

“We have seen a lot of surrenders of people who have had to move,” Stone said. “People thought they were going to be able to hang on for the first couple of months, but things are getting harder and harder and a lot of places aren’t opening up the way they had before, so people don’t have their jobs.”

She says it is really heartbreaking for her to see pet owners having to give up one of their family members because they can’t afford to take care of it or have to move and can’t take their pet with them.

The society has tried to work with people to see if it can help them out, offering things like fostering until the pet owners can get into a better position so they can be reunited later on.

“Our jobs are to take care of the animals but our hearts have been broken over a lot of sad people stories lately,” Stone said.

The Victoria Humane Society received another 33 kittens Thursday. The animals were discovered and rescued from an auto crushing site somewhere else in the province.

The influx of animals is a trend Stone expects to see continue for a while, but she said she feels prepared to handle it at the society’s new location on Glanford Avenue in Saanich.

“The nice thing about having the new facility now is we can say yes (to accepting animals), then get them here, then look for fosters, whereas before we couldn’t say yes until we had fosters. It’s made it a lot easier for us.”

If you are able to foster, adopt, volunteer or even donate, the Victoria Humane Society would love to hear from you.

You can visit their website for more information on how you can help.