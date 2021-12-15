Victoria Hospitals Foundation receives $5M donation, one of the largest ever

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation is celebrating after receiving a $5 million donation that will advance critical care in Greater Victoria’s hospitals.

Staff with the foundation say the gift from the Wilson S.C. Lai Trust will have a positive impact for patients receiving medical care at Vancouver Island’s largest hospitals, the Royal Jubilee Hospital (RJH) and Victoria General Hospital.

"This was a $5 million investment into critical care, multiple equipment needs, and education for nurses," said Victoria Hospitals Foundation executive director Avery Broham.

"The Lai family truly knows that a gift of this size can support many areas of our hospitals locally."

Brohman says the first $3 million of the donation will go towards establishing VGH’s first High Acuity Unit. The unit will provide intermediate care for patients requiring a higher level of care than the current acute care unit, but not the high level of care provided in VGH’s intensive care unit.

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation says that currently, VGH is the only tertiary hospital in B.C. without a High Acuity Unit. It says there has been an increase in demand for the unit, especially as the hospital located in View Royal serves as the only trauma centre for communities up and down Vancouver Island.

Brohman says a portion of the donation will go towards the purchase of state-of-the-art ultrasound machines and a much needed equipment upgrade in RJH’s chemistry lab.

The remainder of the gift will supplement the Lai Family Scholarship Fund, which supports the ongoing education of Island Health employees.

"This gift couldn’t come at a better time (because) it's supporting care teams and recognizing their tireless efforts to keep our community healthy and safe," said Brohman.

"The tools and resources they’re going to receive from a gift of this amount will go so far," she said. "Not only will it transform care for island patients, but it's (also) supporting the vital needs inside our hospitals as well."

The Lai family made its first donation from Wilson S.C. Lai Trust to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation in 2019. The family of the two Victoria businessmen donated $1 million to advance surgical upgrades to the Medical Device Reprocessing Departments at both VGH and RJH.

With this most recent donation, the Lai family has gifted a total of $8 million to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

"In all that we do as a family, we are driven by our motto: 'Derived from Society, Giving back to Society,'" said the Lai family in a statement. "This donation is just that, a gift back to the community and to thank our care teams for all they do in support of our community and to continue to establish strong hospitals on the Island."

Brohman says the family made the choice to make the substantial financial gift just before the holiday season to inspire others to make a donation to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

"This is a gift that is inspiring so many others but also our care teams," said Brohman. "This has been an incredibly challenging year in our hospitals and this gift celebrates our care teams and the work they are doing."

For information on the Lai family gift or to make a donation, visit the Victoria Hospitals Foundation website.