Victoria Halloween house map: Your 2021 guide to the dark side of town

Victoria -

Another pandemic Halloween is upon us and that means it's time to round up your ghouls, ghosts and goblins and visit some truly spooktacular outdoor displays in and around Victoria.

From Sooke to Sidney, this year's crop of Halloween houses is growing by the day.

Visitors are reminded to please be respectful when visiting haunted house displays and the neighbourhoods they're in. Go during a reasonable time, wear a COVID-19 mask if there's a crowd and keep the screams to a reasonable volume.

If you know any more locations we can add to our map, feel free to send Virgin Radio Victoria a DM on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. You can also text the radio station at 107-300. (Standard message and data rates may apply.)

Check out this fully interactive map of all of the amazing Halloween decorations you can check out on or before fright night. And again, this map will keep growing so please come back to check what's haunting your neck of the woods.

Happy Halloween and happy Hallow-looking this spooky season from everyone at 107.3 Virgin Radio.

Follow this link to open the map in a new window or on your phone. Anywhere you see a pumpkin on the map, that’s where a fun Halloween display is located!