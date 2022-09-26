Victoria group that offers addictions and homelessness supports receives $80K boost from province

The B.C. government is providing an $80,000 grant to a Victoria group that offers addictions and overdose support to those who are homeless or vulnerable.

The funds will be used by the Solid Outreach Society to continue operating its drop-in space in the North Park area, and to offer health education and support services.

"There is a serious lack of drop-in spaces for people who use drugs, people who are homeless and for people who might have basic housing needs met but who have nowhere to go during the day," said Mark Willson, director of operations for the Solid Outreach Society in a statement Monday.

"Having a drop-in space and peer staff to engage and support them is the best way to connect people with health and harm-reduction services they wouldn’t otherwise have access to," he said.

In addition to operating a drop-in space, Solid has outreach teams that walk along Victoria streets distributing harm-reduction supplies twice daily, and encourage people to attend weekly support meetings.

One peer support worker says having a drop-in space and connecting with vulnerable people who have similar lived experiences is an important first step to healing.

"We have support groups here every day and a way for people to give back by being on our daily street outreach team," said peer support worker Jerry Majalahti in a statement.

"But it all starts with a coffee and a warm, welcoming spot to sit for a few minutes and talk with friends and support staff," he said. "Having peer staff here that people can relate to and talk to is where real community and health starts."

The Solid Outreach Society drop-in space is located at 1056 North Park St.

Harm reduction supplies, naloxone use training, drug checking services and other health supports can be accessed at the drop-in site.