Victoria group that offers addictions and homelessness supports receives $80K boost from province

Solid Outreach Society operates a drop-in centre and has street teams that distribute supplies twice daily. Solid Outreach Society operates a drop-in centre and has street teams that distribute supplies twice daily.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario