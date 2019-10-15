Drivers across Vancouver Island are being hit with a large jump at the pump on Tuesday.

GasBuddy.com is reporting a whopping 18 per cent jump at some gas stations in the Greater Victoria area.

Shell locations at Oak Bay Avenue, Esquimalt Road and Sooke Road, and the Petro-Canada on Shelbourne Street have all risen to 157.9 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, the Esso station on Carey Road is 157.0 cents and Village Service on Cadboro Bay Road is now 153.9 cents per litre.

Some gas stations are holding at 139.9 cents per litre while others have jumped to 141.9.