VICTORIA -- More than a dozen Victoria firefighters have been trained to help administer COVID-19 vaccines with Island Health, the city announced Thursday.

The municipality says that 14 firefighters underwent vaccine distribution training after Island Health sent a request for support due to staff shortages.

The qualified firefighters can now sign up for any shift with Island Health, so long as it does not overlap with their regular work shift at the fire department, according to the city.

"As first responders, firefighters are highly trained and ready to do all they can to protect the public," said acting Fire Chief Daniel Atkinson in a release Thursday.

"Helping to get more people vaccinated sooner is a meaningful way we can protect public safety and support the important work Island Health is doing to keep us all healthy," he said.

The municipality notes that other health authorities, including Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health, have already been using off-duty firefighters to assist with vaccination efforts.

Island Health will also reimburse the City of Victoria with any costs related to the project.

"Victoria firefighters always step up in times of need," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps on Thursday.

"It’s not at all surprising that their commitment to public safety extends to helping the community continue to hit the high vaccination rates needed to make it to the other side of the pandemic."

On July 16, Island Health announced that it had administered more than one-million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

At the time, approximately 78 per cent of people aged 12 and older had received their first dose in the health authority, while 48 per cent had received two doses, according to Island Health.