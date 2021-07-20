VICTORIA -- The Victoria Film Festival’s free summer movie screenings will return next month with a pandemic-related changes.

The Free-B Film Festival will screen six films on a large inflatable screen in Royal Athletic Park at 1014 Caledonia Ave.

Attendance will be limited to 500 seats per show and attendees will be physically distanced on the park bleachers in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. Seats will be taken up on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fesitval director Kathy Kay says the outdoor festival typically attracts between 800 to 1,000 movie-goers per night, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early to ensure they get a seat.

This year’s movies are: Tammy and the T-Rex on Aug. 13; Rock Rock Rock on Aug. 14; Be Kind Rewind on Aug. 20; Twister on Aug. 21; The Man Who Knew Too Much on Aug. 27; and Moonraker on Aug. 28.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and films start around 9 p.m.