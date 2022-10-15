Victoria election: Latest updates on 2022 vote

The race is on for the next mayor and council of B.C.'s capital, with general voting open until 8 p.m.

Eight people are running for the mayor of Victoria position, including current councillors Marianne Alto and Stephen Andrew.

Meanwhile, 37 candidates are vying for one of the city's eight council seats. Unlike many other municipalities this year, only one sitting Victoria councillor – Ben Isitt – is seeking re-election.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A full list of candidates for the 2022 Victoria municipal election can be found below in alphabetical order. Final results are expected to come in from Elections BC later this evening.

CTV News Vancouver Island will be providing breaking news updates as votes are tallied. Live video coverage of the election hosted by Victoria radio station CFAX 1070 can also be found above starting at 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MAYOR

Marianne Alto

Stephen Andrew

Lyall Atkinson

Rafael Fuentes

Rod Graham

David Arthur Johnston

Brendan Marshall

Michelle Wiboltt

COUNCILLORS