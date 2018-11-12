

CTV Vancouver Island





A downtown Victoria restaurant served up a generous meal on the heels of Remembrance Day.

For the fifth year in a row, downtown diner John's Place treated veterans and active members of the Canadian Armed Forces to breakfast on the business.

Dozens of people took up the breakfast nook up on the offer and said the touching gesture was appreciated.

"It's very welcoming. Their service is great and the food is delicious," said veteran Michelle Donaldson, an army nurse who served in the 60s.

"It's nice to see a business treat veterans like this. It doesn't happen often in Canada," said Patrick Cain, who served 18 years as an active member and 14 years in reserves. "They do the veteran thing every year and I really appreciate them for that."

Staff at John's Place say it's a small way to give back to those who put their lives on the line for Canada.

"These guys served and they deserve it, so anybody who's military or ex-military, we just want them to come in and feed them today," said Rodney Harper. "Just remember, just like it says."