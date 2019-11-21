VICTORIA – The last thing Danielle wanted to do that day was wait in yet another medical office. "I was nervous," she admits.

It was her first time visiting the dentist since her three-month hospital stay recovering from a stroke. Then, Bode walked in.

"He's not like, 'You're the girl with the stroke,'" Danielle explains. "He's just, 'Hey! Happy to see you!'"

Kate – at the front desk – will never forget the day Bode was first hired. "Dr. Laver said, 'We're going to have somebody new in the office," recalls Kate. "'I hope you're ok with it. He's going to work near you.'"

Kate remembers, before revealing with a smile, when Bode was a puppy. "Just a bundle of beautiful fluff. And I thought, 'how am I going to get anything done all day?'"

But now, after working with Bode for more than eight years: "He's my favourite co-worker," Kate says, before looking off-camera with a laugh. "Sorry everybody!"

When the Golden Retriever's not at the dental office, Dr. Laver says the certified therapy dog has volunteered at Victoria Hospice, a mental health facility in Saanich and the B.C. Cancer Agency. "I think what Bode demonstrates most of all," Dr. Laver says. "Is acceptance of others."

Kate calls Bode's compassion intuitive. "My Dad had a massive heart attack," Kate says, explaining that she was feeling overwhelmed at the time.

"I had just visited [him] and I came into the office and Bode would not leave my side."

It's the same way Bode responded to Danielle that day. "He was like, 'I'm not leaving you,'" Danielle recalls with a smile.

The staff at the office say Bode wasn't asked to do it. He chose to walk with Dannielle from the waiting room to the dental chair, and remained by her side the whole time. "It's just a dog sixth-sense. I don’t know where it comes from," Dr. Laver says. "I'm just glad they have it."

Then Bode – who's looking up at Danielle in the chair – places a reassuring paw on her thigh. "If [people] had even a fraction of the empathy and love that [Bode] has," Danielle says, placing her hand on the dog's paw. "It would be a better world for sure."