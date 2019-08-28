

Todd Harmer, CTV Vancouver Island





The Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition (GVCC) has launched a survey asking cyclists for feedback on how safe they feel locking their bikes up downtown.

Corey Burger with the GVCC told CTV News that approximately 300 cyclists have responded and most of those respondents would like to see more secure bike parking in the core.

Another finding was that a majority of people are willing to pay for a secure parking space, Burger said.

Last year, Victoria and Esquimalt reported around 600 bicycle thefts and Saanich reported about 300, he said.

The GVCC says the need for more secure parking comes with an increase in bike traffic due to the popularity of the downtown bike lanes.

The group also points out that more e-bikes are on the roads and are a big investment so riders are not willing to lock them up just anywhere.

"It's still relatively safe to leave a bike downtown," Burger added. "We shouldn't overemphasize that, but we do know there is a level of concern about people leaving their bicycle, especially for long periods."

The GVCC will take its findings to the City of Victoria in hopes of guiding the city to address the issue.