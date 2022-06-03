Victoria cycling club offers indoor classes by donation in support of Tour de Rock

A Victoria-based fitness centre is throwing its support behind Tour De Rock, offering up free classes this weekend to raise money that will help children in their fight against cancer.

Cycle Beat Club, an indoor cycling club on Johnson Street, is offering two free classes on Sunday morning, with a minimum donation of $15 for Tour De Rock.

"Thirty dollars or more and their name will get put into a draw," said Cycle Beat Club owner, Sally Larrington-Brown.

"I’m hoping that we can raise at least a couple thousand dollars."

A full 80 per cent of the fundraising will go towards pediatric cancer research.

The other 20 per cent will help send children with cancer, and their families, to Camp Good Times for a break from their daily battles.

"It is dear to my heart that I do know people who have had cancer, and so I want to be able to help out as much as possible," said Larrington-Brown.

"When I found out about Camp Good Times especially, I thought this is what I want to be helping out with," she said.

The sessions are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Members of the Tour De Rock team, including CTV Vancouver Island’s Anna McMillan, will be there, and you can join them in a class by signing up online.