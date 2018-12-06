Victoria crash sends one person to hospital
VicPD says a vehicle was travelling on Government Street when it collided with a jeep travelling west on Pandora Avenue. Dec. 6, 2018 (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 11:40AM PST
One person was taken to hospital after an early morning collision in downtown Victoria on Thursday.
VicPD says a vehicle was travelling on Government Street when it collided with a jeep travelling west on Pandora Avenue.
One of the vehicles ended up just feet away from the Varsha Indian Kitchen restaurant.
The driver of the jeep was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.