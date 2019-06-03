

Emily Olsen, CTV Vancouver Island





When Virginia Johnson bought a lottery ticket last month, she didn’t think much of it. She and her husband Donald have been buying tickets for the past 30 years. But this time, the Lotto 6/49 ticket has made the Johnsons $1 million richer.

The couple matched all 10 numbers in the guaranteed $1 million prize that was drawn on Wednesday evening.

“The first person I told was my husband,” said Virginia. “I noticed the guaranteed winner, so I checked it. Don was downstairs, and I think he asked if I was telling the truth and if I was going to check on it right away.”

The pair is celebrating 30 years of retirement on the island and couldn’t believe their luck.

“We have been buying [tickets] since 6/49 started. I never dreamed we would win one of the big ones,” Virginia said with a laugh.

“I don’t think this changes my life, it gives me freedom – we have more freedom in our choices.”

The Johnsons say they plan to spend their winnings travelling the world.

“We want to go on these river cruises that travel through different countries,” said Donald.

“To me, it’s amazing. I think it will really set in when I get that cheque.”

The Johnsons are thrilled to join the list of more than 10 Vancouver Island Lotto 6/49 players who have won since January 2019.