Victoria counsellor provides tips on managing mental health during holidays

It seems everywhere you look this time of year, there's a party to be had, festive lights strung up, and signs of merriment all around.

But for many, the holidays are hard – juggling finances, family dynamics or isolation can take a toll on mental health.

That's why several experts from Victoria and beyond are offering tips on how to manage your mental health during the holidays.

"You know, it starts getting dark, colder. Sometimes it makes us sit with things that are uncomfortable. Past traumas, difficulties, anxieties, depression," said Victoria-based counsellor Veronica Greer.

While the holidays are known for spending time with family, that can also lead to friction with loved ones, like siblings who know how to push your buttons, or that weird uncle who asks intrusive questions.

Greer says setting boundaries is key.

"Being able to say, 'This is my base need for us to be able to spend time together and if you cannot adhere to this, then I have to distance myself or leave,'" said the counsellor.

Greer adds that some people, like some 2SLGBTQ+ folks, might have to spend time with family members who don't accept them.

Others may be spending the season alone.

"If you have the ability, invite someone into your home that is a friend [who] doesn’t have connection to their own family," said Greer.

Johnny Morris with the Canadian Mental Health Association agrees that the holidays are time to think of others.

"For people who are bereaved or have lost someone, this time of year can be a reminder of that loss," he said.

He says reaching out and checking in with people in your life is important during the holidays.

'IT'S NOT ABOUT THE GIFT'

Financial educator Mark Kalinowski with the Credit Counselling Society says it's important not to get too hung up about gifts.

"Most of us are in the same financial position as our friends and family, and if we’re feeling stressed about time and money, well, they probably are too," he said.

He says you can asked loved ones about what the holidays mean to them.

"Anyone over the age of 25 is going to say it’s about time together. It’s not about the gift," said Kalinowski.

If gifts absolutely are a must, there are ways to ease financial stress.

"Having a big family myself, one of the things we do – we do a group gift sometimes," said Kalinowski.

"The other thing we’ll do is we’ll occasionally draw names for gifts," he said.

One piece of advice that always rings true no matter what kind of stress you're under is to talk to someone.

If you need help, you can call the Canadian Mental Health Support Line at 310-6789, no area code required, for 24-hour confidential support.