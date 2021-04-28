VICTORIA -- With some businesses hanging on for dear life during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some companies that are proving to be unsinkable.

A boat-building company in Victoria isn't just surviving, it's having its best year ever.

Beside a vacant cruise ship terminal near Ogden Point sits Whitehall Rowing and Sail. With health officials pointing to outdoor activities as a safe way to interact during the pandemic, the company's seeing record sales.

"We're probably double, and sometimes triple, our prior levels of sales," said Harold Aune, co-founder of Whitehall Rowing and Sail.

Whitehall builds a range of small vessels, from classic rowboats to a unique spin on paddleboards called "oar boards."

Oar boards let people transform their paddleboards into a single scull rowboat, and they're being sold in 66 countries across the world.

To help keep up with global demand, Whitehall has been hiring workers who have been laid off from the island's restaurant industry during the pandemic.

"It's absolutely the best kind of work I could have hoped for coming out of the restaurant industry," said employee Jordan Muller.

With the team busy keeping up with the demand, Aune asks that interested rowers avoid the company's oceanside shop and visit its website or social media channels.