VICTORIA -- A grassroots initiative to provide free meals to those struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 crisis has hit a milestone.

The Red Cedar Café on Thursday was preparing to serve its 5,000th free meal since starting up almost two months ago.

The program was founded in April by hospitality industry professionals and community leaders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal was to prepare and distribute healthy meals to seniors, people in self-isolation and others in need.

“When we started it was about 200 meals per week,” says Liz Maze, a coordinator for the Red Cedar Café. “Now we are doing over 1,000 meals a week and over 160 volunteers are participating in the project and a very extensive list of community organizations and individuals who are donating their time, funds and raw ingredients.”

On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, volunteers are cooking, portioning and packaging about 1,300 meals which are stored in several freezers. Thursdays and Sundays are when the meals are delivered to community members in need.

Maze says they also serve about 100 hot meals each night on Tuesdays and Thursdays to the homeless population.

On Thursday they will deliver about 700 meals around the city and among those will be the 5,000th meal.

“It’s an exciting milestone for us as an organization,” says Maze with a smile. “Everyone is excited to see something positive come out of such a scary and unknown circumstance.”

The meals are donation-based but there is no pressure to have to pay, Maze says.

On average, people order about four meals at a time – everything from curries to stews to pasta sauces.

The Red Cedar Café hopes to create a viable, sustainable social enterprise recognizing that there is a demand for affordable, healthy meals in the community.

The not-for-profit organization is currently working out of donated space in the old Willie’s Bakery location at 537 Johnson Street. Their long-term plan is to find a permanent space to prep, cook, store and distribute meals.

Some of the community organizations helping out include Khalsa Aid Canada, Fairway Market, Saanich Organics, Whole Foods, the Food Share Network, Patisserie Daniel, Cobs Bakery, Irene’s Bakery, the Fairfield-Gonzales Community Association and the Fernwood Neighbourhood Resources Group.

The Red Cedar Café is looking for anyone who wants to get involved, from bakers to delivery drivers or hospitality workers who are looking to engage in the community and give back in some way. They are also looking for raw ingredients, whether from a farm or grocery store.

More information on the program is available here.