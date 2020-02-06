VICTORIA -- Victoria's Discovery Coffee is playing host to Canada's 2020 National Barista Championship this March.

Master baristas from the competition's Eastern and Western qualifying tournaments will converge in the local coffee's chains roasting facility in Rock Bay from March 13 to 15 to compete for the title of Canada's best barista.

The annual competition is organized by the Canadian Coffee Guild, a branch of the international Specialty Coffee Association (SCA).

Members of the Discovery Coffee team say they are excited to be the presenting sponsors of the national competition and are eager to showcase Victoria's diverse coffee scene to the rest of the country.

"We’re really excited to have the opportunity to host nationals and to have a lot of really wonderful coffee professionals from all over Canada see what the Victoria coffee scene has to offer," said Discovery Coffee café manager Arwen Anderson.

While no island resident will be participating in the competition, Anderson says that one barista made it to the earlier Western qualifying matches. Instead of running for the title, many Victorians are looking to volunteer as judges and event organizers.

The volunteer positions are open to anyone who'd like to apply, with the SCA searching for judges, time keepers, stage managers and social media/live streamers.

Volunteer applications can be made through the Canadian Coffee Guild's website online here.

The competition will be open to the public and spectating is free. While the dates for the tournament have been set, exact event times will be released at a later date.