Victoria Clipper resumes service to Seattle

The Clipper ferry resumes service between Victoria and Seattle on Thursday following an annual winter maintenance period.

The fast ferry will operate from Thursday to Monday until April 3, before starting its daily service on April 6.

The restart comes after Washington State Ferries announced this week its ferry service between Sidney, B.C., and Anacortes, Wash., would not resume until at least 2030.

The international ferry operated continuously for nearly a century until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state ferry service to halt operations.

Washington State Ferries says the decision not to restore service for at least seven years is due to a lack of staff and the retirement of state vessels.

"This is difficult news to receive," Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith said Tuesday in reaction to the news.

"There are certainly economic impacts for our local business community, which thankfully has shown remarkable resilience in adapting to the changing realities since 2020," the mayor added.

The Sidney-Anacortes ferry launched in 1922 with a converted kelp carrier docking at the base of Sidney's Beacon Avenue.

Washington State Ferries, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, holds a lease on the Sidney ferry terminal through to 2031.