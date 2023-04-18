Victoria classic boat festival returning for 44th year

The Maritime Museum of BC will once again be welcoming classic boats from all over the Pacific Northwest to Victoria's Inner Harbour for the 44th Annual Victoria Classic Boat Festival this September.

"Classic Boat Festival 2023 has launched; registration is open, boaters are welcome to register their classic boats," said Anya Zanko, the events and development manager for the Maritime Museum of BC.

"It’s a huge party every year and we usually have some music as well, so there’s lots to enjoy even if you don’t have a classic boat yourself, you can still come out and enjoy the festival," she said.

The festival attracts close to 100 vessels of a classic design, both new and old, power and sail. Boats attend from all over the Pacific Northwest, with the occasional visiting vessel from distant oceans.

Nearly 10,000 visitors tour the docks and the boats on display in front of the Fairmont Empress Hotel.

People are invited to view the boats while they are moored at the Inner Harbour docks. Many owners also offer tours of their boats.

DECADES OF HISTORY

"The Pacific Northwest is blessed with an enormous number of traditional boats – from sailboats, to workboats, to cruisers," said festival chair William Noon.

"The festival began in 1977 with the idea that our maritime heritage must not only be preserved, but also celebrated," he said. "The festival’s open docks, events, and activities serve to engage our community and visitors on our maritime history, culture, and its ongoing story."

Spectators can also view some of the classic boats in action along Victoria’s waterfront as they participate in a "sail past" and race on the afternoon of Sept. 4.

New this year, the Maritime Museum of BC announced that it has added the Abernethy & Gaudin Boatbuilders Ltd. Young Boaters Scholarship and the Maritime Museum of BC Boat Bursary to help improve access to the festival for young boaters wanting to participate in the event.

Both funds will cover registration and four days of moorage at the festival, as well as two tickets to the Friday night opening reception and two tickets to the awards banquet.

"We want the next generation of young boaters to join the festival and continue this nearly 45-year tradition in the Inner Harbour," said Brittany Vis, executive director of the Maritime Museum of BC.

"Providing this support will ensure the Victoria Classic Boat Festival continues for the next 45 years," she said.

Boaters under 30 are invited to apply to the Young Boaters Scholarship, while the Boat Bursary is open to all. Applications are due by May 10 and will be reviewed by the festival committee.

Only one scholarship and one bursary will be awarded per year. Previous holders of both may apply again, but not in consecutive years

The event runs Sept. 1 to 3, 2023, with the sail past happening on the 4th.

Admission to the festival is by donation with proceeds going to support the Maritime Museum of BC’s programs and exhibits.

More information and registration can be found on the Victoria Classic Boat Festival website.

The Annual Victoria Classic Boat Festival is also supported by the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority and the City of Victoria Festival Investment Grant.