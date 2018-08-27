

CTV Vancouver Island





As much of B.C. continues to burn in the province's second-worst wildfire season on record, a local non-profit wants to ensure no animals are left behind.

Victoria-based RainCoast Dog Rescue Society is raising money and asking for supplies to assist animals in rural communities hit hardest by wildfires.

"We're basically trying to focus on more of the rural communities as far as the rural farmlands, First Nations, and the people that are more in the smaller areas that can't get supplies or help to them," said society founder Jesse Adams.

He said while displaced cats and dogs need assistance, so too do farm animals like cows, pigs and horses.

Volunteers are packing a U-Haul trailer full of supplies like food, kennels, leashes, collars, litter and livestock feed to deliver to areas near Prince George on Friday.

"Some of them are hundreds of kilometres away from Prince George in very rural areas affected by dangerous wildfires, and a lot of these roads are closed off and shut down," said Adams.

He said anyone who wants to donate can do so at the Bosley's locations on Burnside Road and in Oak Bay until Thursday night.

The non-profit group is getting assistance from the New York City-based group SPCA International, which is also donating $5,000 to the cause.

"The situation has become dire," said SPCAI program manager Lori Kalef. "There's a lot of roaming animals, community animals that cannot be picked up."

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said a provincial program developed in past years has been helping the province keep tabs on displaced livestock.

At the height of the wildfires last summer, some 35,000 livestock were reportedly displaced, requiring great effort to get them back to their owners.

In addition to donations of food and supplies, RainCoast Dog Rescue Society is also accepting cash donations on its website at www.raincoastdogrescue.com.