Victoria charity's stolen e-bike recovered damaged in Topaz Park
A custom-built cargo e-bike that was stolen Tuesday morning from a Victoria charity has been recovered.
The bike, valued at approximately $10,000, was stolen from Capital Bike, a volunteer group that promotes cycling in the B.C. capital region.
The bike was found stripped of its electronics and other valuable parts in Topaz Park on Wednesday.
Capital Bike executive director Adam Krupper estimates the cost to repair the bike at around $2,500.
The cargo bike had been double-locked to a bike rack on Hillside Avenue around 5 a.m. Tuesday, when a thief used tools to cut through the high-end locks.
Surveillance video provided to CTV News by Capital Bike shows a man using tools, including a cordless cut-off saw, to break through the locks, which the group says cost $250 each.
The thief then left his own bicycle at the scene as he walked away with the electric cargo bike.
The theft followed an attempted break-in that damaged Capital Bike's cargo trailer just days earlier.
Krupper said the charity's three-metre trailer was parked outside Quadra Elementary School overnight Friday when someone used a crowbar to try to pry the door off the trailer.
Capital Bike had been running a cycling program for kids at the school, in which volunteers teach children the basics of cycling safety.
Inside the trailer was approximately 25 bikes for students to use, including accessible bikes for students with special needs, as well as bike helmets and course materials.
Victoria police confirmed Wednesday the bike was found in Topaz Park but did not provide further details.
Capital Bike has launched a fundraiser to either repair or replace the bike.
