Victoria calls on B.C. to extend temporary patio liquor licences

The COIVD-19 pandemic seems to be coming to an end, but many businesses are still reeling from the hardship faced. Between closures, staff shortages, and health orders, Victoria city council is looking into giving local businesses a break.

In the height of the two-year pandemic, patios were used to expand restaurant capacity and provide a space to legally serve liquor. Now, the provincial licensing that allows alcohol to be served on patios is coming to an end as of June.

Victoria city council voted Thursday to send a letter to the B.C. government calling on the province to extend the licensing to October.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps says the end date of October matches with the city's temporary patio program.

"The reason we did this is to give businesses that are just coming out of the pandemic more flexibility this summer, and it will also give people that don’t yet feel comfortable going into a crowded restaurant an opportunity to still go out and enjoy their community," said Helps.

Helps says the patios are here to stay, but restaurants will need a permanent liquor license from the province.

"People are just getting back into the swing of things. To have everyone scrambling to get their permanent liquor licences for outdoors by June, is just too much. It’s going to put a lot of stress on already stressed business owners," she said.

Helps hopes the letter to the province will create harmony between the city and the province, while business owners get more time to organize for the future.

B.C.'s public safety minister says the province is working with communities that need more time.